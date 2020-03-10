Russia’s Novak: Can hike production by 500k bpd in the near future, WTI trims recovery gains

On Tuesday, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that they can raise oil production by 500k barrel per day (bpd) in the near future.

Further comments

The door is not closed for OPEC+ cooperation.

OPEC call for deeper cuts is what led to disagreement.

Russian oil market remains competitive amid lower oil prices.

This comes after Saudi oil giant Aramco said that they will supply its customers with 12.3 million bpd in April vs. 9.7 million bpd at present.

WTI reaction

The US oil cut its recovery gains on the negative headlines to now trade below $32.50, gaining 4% intraday. In Asia, WTI rebounded nearly 8% after Monday’s over 30% dramatic fall.