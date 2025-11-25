Russian Oil supply limited despite sanctions relief – Commerzbank
Even with potential US sanctions easing, Russian Oil output is unlikely to surge, as OPEC+ production limits and near-capacity operations constrain any significant increase, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
OPEC+ caps hinder significant output gains
"However, even if US sanctions were eased, a significant increase in Russian Oil supply would not be expected, as Russia is bound by OPEC+ production targets. It is conceivable that Russian Oil production could close the current gap to the agreed OPEC+ production volume."
"According to the latest figures from the IEA, this would mean an increase of 200,000 barrels per day, while OPEC and S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates put the increase at around 100,000 barrels per day."
"As Russia is likely already producing close to its capacity limit, a significant increase in production is hardly possible if OPEC+ decides to further raise production targets next year. According to IEA estimates, Russia's production capacity is already below the agreed production level."
