Russian FinMin Siluanov calls oil price of $45 'balanced' - RTRS

In an interview with the Rossiya-24 state TV channel late-Wednesday, the Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov commented on the economy’s growth and oil-price outlook.

Key Quotes:

"Growth rates of the Russian economy are not lower than world’s indicators. GDP growth rate in our forecast is 0.6% in 2017. We believe this figure may be almost twice as high ― about 1-1.2%, fairly feasible rates of economic growth"

"According to our estimates, real household earnings to grow 1.5% in 2017”

“A price of $45 per barrel of oil was "balanced" for both suppliers and consumers”