Russia exports less crude oil despite a hike in production target – Commerzbank

According to Bloomberg data, Russia's seaborne crude oil exports fell to an average of 3.12 million barrels per day in the past four weeks, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
Russian oil exports hit four-month low
"This is the lowest level in more than four months. The increase in the production target set by OPEC+ has therefore not yet been reflected in higher oil shipments. One factor could be that Russia is unable to increase production as much as agreed because it first has to make compensatory cuts to offset previous overproduction."
"In addition, demand from Russian refineries has risen in recent weeks, reducing the quantity of oil available for export. The lower oil supply from Russia is probably one reason why oil prices have so far been able to absorb the significant increase in OPEC+ production so well."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to gather traction, remains below 1.1700
EUR/USD fails to gather momentum, trading below 1.1700 at the end of the week. The pair is pulled down by dwindling prospects for an EU-US trade accord, as US President Trump is expected to send a tariff letter to the European Union later today, while the continued demand for the US Dollar also keeps the risk complex under extra pressure.
Meme coins to watch as Bitcoin hits record high
Meme coins Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Floki are positioned to extend gains as the weekly recovery reaches crucial resistance levels. The meme coins gain bullish momentum on the back of Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery run, hitting a new all-time high on Thursday.
Gold challenges two-week highs near $3,360
Gold gains upside impulse at the end of the week, trading near the $3,360 mark per troy ounce in respose to solid demand from te safe-haven space. Persistent trade uncertainty underpins the ongoing risk-off mood among investors, lending extra wings to the precious metal.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500, flirts with three-week lows
GBP/USD continues its weekly retracement on Friday, trading at its lowest level in nearly three weeks below the 1.3500 support. The UK's poor GDP statistics drags on the British pound, while the US Dollar continues to profit from safe-haven flows, sending Cable and its risk-related peers to lower levels.
Week ahead – A storm of CPI data and China’s GDP in focus amid trade uncertainty
Dollar attracts safe haven flows amid trade anxiety. US inflation data could shake July Fed cut probability. UK, Canadian and Japanese CPI numbers also on tap. Weak Chinese growth may increase calls for more stimulus.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.