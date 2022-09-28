Brand is no stranger to controversy, and it is widely known that his livestreams have become mostly about conspiracy theories. It looks like his show will fit right in on Rumble, which has seen its share of right-wing propaganda videos, particularly as we gear up ahead of the midterm elections in the US. There are plenty of videos on Rumble that likely would not make it onto YouTube, including some that are still stating that the 2020 election was miscounted and rigged for President Biden.

Rumble continues to ramp up its viewership after giving a well-known comedian and actor a new weekly program. British celebrity Russell Brand will launch a new weekly video show exclusively on Rumble. After Alphabet's (GOOGL) platform YouTube censored one of Brand’s videos for misinformation, the controversial actor decided to take his popular livestream to Rumble. It is certainly a win for Rumble, who will likely receive a bulk of Brand’s 6 million subscribers to its platform.

Rumble (RUM) erased its gains from Monday as the newly merged SPAC stock dropped lower during a tumultuous day on Wall Street. On Tuesday, shares of RUM fell by 4.4% and closed the trading session at a price of $11.66. Stocks looked to be rebounding early on Tuesday, but by the closing bell the S&P 500 had once again fallen below water for the sixth consecutive trading day. Overall, the Dow Jones lost a further 125 basis points, the S&P 500 hit a new bear market low and fell by 0.21%, and the NASDAQ managed to eke out a small gain of 0.25% during the session.

