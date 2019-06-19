Amid rife Middle East geopolitical tensions, fresh headlines are crossing the wires, citing that Iraqi police and officials saying that a rocket hit a foreign oil company headquarters in Iraq’s Basra.

The police noted that two Iraqi staff wounded in the explosion.

Further Details:

Oil workers say they heard 3 explosions at foreign oil company headquarters near Iraq’s Basra

Companies operating at the site of the blast in Basra include ExxonMobil, Shell and Eni.

The Securities’ sources said that Exxon plans to evacuate 20 foreign staff from Basra after oil HQ hit by rocket.

Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks show little reaction to the above headlines, with WTI steady just ahead of the 54 handle while Brent oil clings to the 62.00 level.