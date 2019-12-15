Robert Lighthizer: US/China trade deal reached on Friday is “totally done

US lead negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, was speaking on CBS this weekend. Lighthizer said on Sunday that the phase one US/China trade deal reached on Friday is “totally done,” and it will nearly double US exports to China over the next two years.

“There’s a translation period. There are some scrubs, this is totally done. Absolutely."

Key quotes

“We have a list that will go manufacturing, agriculture, services, energy and the like. There’ll be a total for each one of those,” he said. “Overall, it’s a minimum of 200 billion dollars. Keep in mind, by the second year, we will just about double exports of goods to China, if this agreement is in place. Double exports.”