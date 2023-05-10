Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses

- Rivian popped 8.4% in Wednesday's premarket.
- Rivian's adjusted loss of -$1.25 per share was $0.34 better than consensus.
- April CPI inflation comes in at 4.9% YoY, slightly besting expectations.
- CEO RJ Scaringe says Rivian will meet 50,000 production goal this year.
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected. RIVN stock traded up to $15.03, up 8.4%, while broad US indices like the NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500 stayed muted to slightly down.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the headline April Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.9% YoY, slightly better than the 5% growth expected. It seems the Fed's rate hikes continue to work at bringing down inflation. Core CPI rate of 5.5% YoY and 0.4% MoM arrived in line.
Rivian earnings news: Gross profit in 2024
Rivian reported a loss of -$1.25 per share on an adjusted basis. This was $0.34 or 21.4% better than Wall Street consensus of -$1.59 per share. Revenue of $661 million came in slightly below consensus at $661 million. Still, that was nearly a 600% increase over last year.
Rivian produced 9,395 vehicles during the first quarter and delivered 7,946 of them. CEO and founder RJ Scaringe said he was holding to the 50,000 production goal of 2023, which means production will likely need to climb to about 15,000 a quarter in the back half of the year. Rivian produced about 25,000 last year.
"Growing production volume improves fixed cost leverage at our large-scale manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois," Scaringe told analysts during the earnings call. "This is crucial to realizing the long-term structural cost advantages of our vertically integrated strategy and represents the primary lever on our path to sell each vehicle profitably."
Scaringe also reiterated that Rivian will keep capex to $2 billion for the full year – a difficult challenge in light of assembly lines needing to ramp up. Cash on the balance sheet dropped from about $14 billion at the end of the fourth quarter to $11.78 billion at the end of Q1 2023.
Despite losing $535 million in gross profit during the quarter, Scaringe and other executives said the goal was to reach gross profitability for the full year in 2024.
"Compared to our fourth quarter of 2022, Q1 gross profit per delivered vehicle improved 46%," said Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough.
Rivian stock forecast
Rivian stock's premarket pop seemed to fall short of a significant price action band that saw volume several times this year. This band, roughly from $15.28 to $15.84, worked as support in early January and then again as resistance back at the onset of April. A close above $15.84 is necessary for RIVN stock to rally up to the $21 to $22 resistance level. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is working on bulls' side at the moment with a recent bullish crossover.
RIVN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.