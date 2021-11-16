Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Why is RIVN stock so high?

- Rivian stock is still waiting for its first down day.
- RIVN shares surge another 14% on Monday.
- Rivian so far the biggest IPO in the world in 2021.
Rivian (RIVN) stock surged another 14 % on Monday as the US electric vehicle manufacturer sees its stock nearly up 100% from the IPO price after just four full days of trading. While many are questioning the valuation of a company in its infancy (including ourselves), this one is pure momentum. Eventually, the music will stop or slow, so just be prepared for when it does. Right now though, momentum is there to be used for speculation, and the retail crowd is loving this one.
Rivian (RIVN) stock news
The valuation of this one is beginning to raise important questions about the long-term viability of this bull market with the EV space especially seeing some high valuations. Tesla popped above a $1 trillion market cap but is back below it now. Lucid Motors (LCID) is worth more than Ford (F), and Rivian (RIVN) is worth more than Ford (F), GM, Honda, BMW, Volkwagen and a few others.
There is no doubt the electric vehicle sector is one of the hottest investment spaces right now and is attracting huge inflows. Witness the surge in demand for Rivian shares as the investor roadshow progressed. The initial IPO price was slated to be $57 to $62. This was then revised up to $72-74 before the IPO eventually listed at $78. Now within three trading sessions, Rivian (RIVN) shares have nearly doubled from what seemed a hefty valuation in the first place. Even Cathie Wood said she would not invest, and she has been a notable investor in some high-growth companies.
Seperately, Tianjin Motors Dies is forced to issue a clarification this morning as its shares surge in Asia. The company, which is involved in research and design of body cover dies, saw its shares surge 9% today. The company said its partnership with Rivian (RIVN) has not yet generated revenue, and it has signed a total of $11.8 million worth of orders from Rivian between 2019 and 2021. Those orders are still in production.
Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast
The only way is up with more gains in Tuesday's premarket. Demand for this one still has not been sated from retail and possibly some laggard institutional investors. Given the social media commentary, we suspect most of this late surge is retail based. Eventually, interest will start to slow. For now, strong support is at $127.86, which is the point of control since the IPO. This is the price with the highest amount of volume. Volume always equals stability. Breaking below $144 sees volume thin out until the point of control, so a move could accelerate through this vaccum. Below $128 there is a second volume gap to $112.
RIVN 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure below 1.1400 ahead of US data Premium
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound and continues to trade below 1.1400 on Tuesday. Eurostat reported that the euro area economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.7% in the third quarter as expected. Investors await US October Retail Sales data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD trades in the green above 1.3430 after UK jobs report Premium
GBP/USD is clinging to modest daily gains above 1.3430 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.3% in September, coming in better than the market expectation of 4.4%. Investors eye Brexit headlines, high-tier US data.
Gold holds steady near multi-month peak, US Retail Sales awaited Premium
Gold struggles around five-month high, retreats of late. US-China talks, indecision over Fed rate hike and pre-data anxiety portray sluggish markets. DXY tracks Treasury yields to the north as 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.
Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally
Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past day and might continue to drop more before it sees an uptick in buying pressure. Investors can expect LTC to bounce off a crucial demand zone to restart an upswing.
Cisco reports Q1 2022 earnings
CSCO, the world’s largest internet hardware and software company, has seen its revenues rising from increasing service users and recurring sales. The Q1 2022 earnings report is expected to be available on Wednesday November 17.