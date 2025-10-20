TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Risk-off sentiment drives selective equity positioning – BNY

Risk-off sentiment drives selective equity positioning – BNY
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Markets remain broadly risk-off amid elevated valuations and persistent geopolitical risks, prompting asset allocators to reassess country and sector exposures for potential corrections, BNY's FX analysts report.

Tech and AI dominate holdings amid market caution

"Recent developments have mainly affected trade and credit-related factors, but positioning that is not aligned with fundamentals is also under review as earnings headwinds build through the reporting cycle. Across the coverage universe, nine out of 45 tracked equity markets currently show holdings scores above 20%, driven by firm price levels and improving flow metrics. By sector, elevated holdings are concentrated in AI and technology-linked groups across emerging markets and developed markets."

"This concentration appears in regional composites for Asia, Europe and the Americas. In developed markets, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment is the most heavily held industry group and the only one maintaining holdings more than 20% above the rolling twelve-month average. Materials, supported by higher gold prices, rank fourth in the sector league table, while technology hardware ranks fifth. Autos and components also show comparatively strong holdings despite a weak narrative for traditional automakers – a pattern associated with base effects from prior underperformance."

"As China’s electric vehicle sector faces ongoing challenges, outcomes within the broader auto complex differ across major production hubs and supply chains. Materials exposures remain sensitive to moves in gold, which have supported recent positioning. Overall, the dataset shows concentrated strength in technology-linked industries, firm materials exposure tied to commodity dynamics, and notable participation in autos and components under prevailing risk-off market conditions and elevated valuation levels."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1650 on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak previous Friday. While the improving risk mood helps the pair keep its footing, buyers remain hesitant following S&P Global Ratings' decision to downgrade France's credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD starts the week under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.3400. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers and causes the pair to edge lower on Monday. September inflation data from the UK could trigger the next big reaction on Wednesday.

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades in a narrow range slightly above $4,250 after losing more than 1.5% on Friday. While the upbeat sentiment doesn't allow XAU/USD to turn north, growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook cause sellers to remain hesitant.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

Single point of failure: The hidden cost of the cloud

If today’s outage at AWS (Amazon Web Services) has shown us anything it’s how reliant we all are on the likes of Amazon, as well as Microsoft and Alphabet for many of the online services we more or less take for granted.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers