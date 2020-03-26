Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy

Markets do not know whether they are coming or going – the situation is fluid. We are in unchartered waters and COVID-19 is showing little proven sign that it's about to go away and not get a lot worse. Meanwhile, the US cannot get any stimulus to US citizens nor companies until the US Senate votes on a mammoth $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Rumour has it that they cannot even agree on a time to vote and this appears to be weighing on markets with the Nikkei now down -2% at the time of writing and US Eminis bleeding out in the red following a positive start in the open.

More to come...