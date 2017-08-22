Richmond Fed: Composite index remained at 14 in August

Richmond Fed: Composite index remained at 14 in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Reports on Fifth District manufacturing activity were largely unchanged in August, according to the latest survey," the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond announced on Tuesday.
Key highlights:
- The composite index remained at 14 in August, with an increase in the employment index offsetting a decrease in the shipments index and a very slight decline in the new orders metric.
- Although the employment index rose from 10 to 17 in August, other measures of labor market activity — wages and average workweek — were largely unchanged.
- Expectations around manufacturing activity six months ahead were somewhat tempered from July, but manufacturers remained optimistic.
- Every index for expected activity was well into positive territory, although almost all of the indexes declined from July to August.
- The one exception was the measure for expected lead time, which rose from 7 in July to 10 in August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.