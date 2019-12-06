Reuters poll: ECB's recent policy moves only somewhat responsible for euro zone avoiding recession

- Reuters poll of economists expect eurozone economy has avoided a recession.
- No changes to policy any changes at Christine Lagarde's first ECB meeting.
The eurozone economy has avoided a recession, according to a Reuters poll of economists who were reasonably confident of that outcome, but their growth and inflation outlook remains very modest for the coming years.
Lead paragraphs
While the probability of a recession in the currency bloc over the coming two years held steady at 30% from last month, the various risks which have held back economic growth and inflation have not yet dissipated.
Still, the European Central Bank will in all likelihood do nothing when it meets to set policy on Dec. 12 and also stay on the sidelines for the next two years, the poll showed.
Sentiment around the euro zone economy has brightened somewhat over the past month. But stop-start headlines on the U.S.-China trade war and lingering uncertainty around Britain's exit from the European Union remains a threat to business activity.
Key notes
- With recent eurozone economic data beating low expectations, over 80% of economists polled by Reuters in the last week - 38 of 45 - said they were "reasonably confident" the eurozone economy had avoided recession.
- And while a majority of those 38 respondents said "some" of that confidence was due to the European Central Bank's recent policy easing, only two said "a lot" and the remaining nearly 30% said "none".
FX implications:
Next week marks the first ECB monetary policy meeting with Christine Lagarde at the helm. However, no changes to policy any changes at this juncture although a bleak outlook for 2020 could be a weight on the euro going forward as markets begin to factor in eventually action from the ECB’.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays under pressure around 0.6830 while beginning the NFP day
AUD/USD declines to 0.6830 during the initial Friday morning in Asia. The quote stretches losses made on Thursday as the second-tier Aussie data becomes the latest disappointment.
USD/JPY steady at 200-DMA ahead of critical US NFP data
Steady below the 200-day moving average, Yen fell from 108.97 to 108.66 overnight as positive trade deal headlines flowed through the news wires and helped US stocks eke out further gains. Risk appetite was solid into the close on Wall Street overnight.
US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to rise 180,000 in Nov following Oct’s 128,000 increase. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.6%. Hourly earnings will gain 0.3% in Nov after October’s 0.2% increase and annual earnings will be stable at 3.0%.
Gold: Modestly changed to $1475 as markets turn cautious ahead of US NFP
Gold fails to extend the previous day’s recovery while trading near $1475/76 amid Friday’s Asian session. That said, the yellow metal registers failures to close beyond 50-day EMA for the third consecutive day.
GBP/USD: 1.3180 holds the key to further upside
GBP/USD traders modestly changed around 1.3160 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. That said, overbought conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the recent stop in north-run make buyers doubtful.