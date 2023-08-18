RBNZ’s Silk: China slowdown, weak global growth pose risk to rate forecast

Share:

In a Reuters interview on Friday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said, “China slowdown and weak global growth pose risk to rate forecast.”

Additional quotes

There were “definitely reasons to be concerned” about the weakness in China’s economy.

“There are definitely some challenges there (in China), for sure.”

“It’s our largest trading partner ... so obviously it’s a concern for us.”

“The pressures that we're starting to see offshore around that global growth ... that's the risk that we see on the downside through the medium term.”

“The bank continued to expect prices for dairy to move higher in 2024 but that weakening demand from China for dairy as well as other commodities such as forestry and meat did pose a risk for the economy.”

Market reaction

NZD/USD remains unfazed by the above comments, holding the recovery at around 0.5925, up 0.22% on the day.