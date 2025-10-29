RBNZ’s Richardson: Interest rates are falling; credit conditions becoming more favorable

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Financial Markets Director Adam Richardson said early Wednesday that “Financial conditions in New Zealand have loosened with interest rates falling and credit conditions becoming more favorable.”

Additional quotes

Transmission of recent OCR cuts to domestic financial conditions playing out largely as expected.



We have the tools to set domestic monetary policy where it needs to be to ensure price stability.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is down 0.05% on the day at 0.5775, despite these above comments.