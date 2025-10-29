RBNZ’s Richardson: Interest rates are falling; credit conditions becoming more favorable
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Financial Markets Director Adam Richardson said early Wednesday that “Financial conditions in New Zealand have loosened with interest rates falling and credit conditions becoming more favorable.”
Additional quotes
Transmission of recent OCR cuts to domestic financial conditions playing out largely as expected.
We have the tools to set domestic monetary policy where it needs to be to ensure price stability.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is down 0.05% on the day at 0.5775, despite these above comments.
New Zealand Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.20%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.21%
|-0.10%
|-0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.22%
|-0.12%
|-0.17%
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|0.20%
|0.21%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|0.27%
|0.19%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|0.15%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.13%
|0.15%
|0.17%
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|0.20%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.