RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Labour market woes within expectations

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Christian Hawkesby said that the deterioration in the country's labour market was within the bank's expectations, Reuters reported on Thursday. The remarks came after data this week showed New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate in the third quarter (Q3) rose to the highest level since 2016.

"It is hard out there, that is something that we had anticipated in terms of where we're in the economic cycle,” said Hawkesby.

Market reaction

As of writing, the NZD/USD pair is up 0.27% on the day at 0.5665.