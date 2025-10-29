RBNZ’s Hawkesby: It is crucial that central bank has full operational independence

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Wednesday that it is crucial that the central bank is perceived to have full operational independence.

Key quotes

It is essential that the reserve bank has, and is perceived to have, full operational independence.

Don’t have to search far to observe central bank independence under attack globally.

Market reaction

As of writing, the NZD/USD pair is up 0.04% on the day at 0.5783.