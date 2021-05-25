RBNZ to sound dovish, neutral on NZD/USD – Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley offer their expectations of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy decision and its impact on the kiwi dollar.
“We expect the RBNZ's May MPS to have a similar outcome to that seen in February: that the RBNZ will sound dovish, but continued tapering and an upward revision to the unconstrained OCR is likely to signal to the market that normalization is to continue.”
“We continue to see NZD strength on crosses, such as versus AUD and JPY, but we are neutral on NZD/USD overall...NZD/JPY looks attractive to us amid policy divergence and robust liquidity conditions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
