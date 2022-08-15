According to the latest Reuters poll of economists, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to hike the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points(bps) at Wednesday's policy review, taking the cash rate to 3.00% and marking the most aggressive tightening since 1999.
Also read: NZIER: Recommends RBNZ to hike OCR by 50 bps in August
Key findings
“While the RBNZ has signalled plans to increase the rate to 4.00% by mid-2023, almost matching the US Federal Reserve, few see it reaching that level. “
“A handful were actually expecting rates to start easing by mid-next year.”
“That shift in market pricing has been driven by signs of a weakening economy amid the tightening in financial conditions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured towards 0.7000 ahead of RBA Minutes
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7120 as bears take a breather after the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. AUD/USD licks its wounds after falling the most in two weeks. Fears of recession joins cautious mood ahead of Fed/RBA Minutes to exert downside pressure on the pair.
EUR/USD: Sellers keep control below 1.0200 support-turned-resistance
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0160 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday, after breaking the 1.0200 key support the previous day. The EUR/USD pair becomes vulnerable to visiting the one-month-old horizontal support around 1.0100.
Gold bears eye $1,750 on rising wedge confirmation, firmer USD
Gold price keeps the previous day’s downside break of the fortnight-old rising wedge while flashing $1,780 as a quote during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal’s latest losses could be linked to the US dollar’s sustained rebound.
Got It! This Shiba Inu price trade worked out perfectly, here's what could happen next
Shiba Inu price tags the intended $0.00001550 target. Shiba Inu price has recently rallied an impressive 35% in just one day. Throughout the summer, the outlook on Shiba Inu price has been maintained at a short-term bullish stance with targets in the $0.00001400 -0.00001550 area.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!