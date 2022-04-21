The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the first quarter of 2022.
The gauge rose to 4.2% YoY in Q1 2022 vs. 3.8% seen in Q4 2021.
Earlier on, New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.8% QoQ in the first quarter but fell short of market expectations of a 2% increase.
FX Implications
The Kiwi dollar is little moved on the RBNZ inflation gauge, as NZD/USD is in a downside consolidation phase after taking a big hit on the below forecast Q1 CPI release.
At the time of writing, the kiwi is trading at 0.6780, down 0.33% on the day.
About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach, estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.
NZD/USD Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6781
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6804
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6875
|Daily SMA50
|0.6818
|Daily SMA100
|0.6783
|Daily SMA200
|0.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6923
