RBNZ Preview: NZD/USD to stand resilient despite readiness for negative rates

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to keep rates steady at 0.25% in November and unveil a new stimulus tool, heading towards negative rates. Kiwi’s fate hinges on forward guidance and risk sentiment, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
The policy announcement is scheduled this Wednesday at 01:00 GMT followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s Orr will hold a press conference at 02:00 GMT.
More:
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Forecast from seven major banks
- NZD/USD to continue surfing the tide of global news above 0.68
Key quotes
“The RBNZ is likely to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.25% for the fifth straight month in November. However, the central bank is set to introduce a new stimulus tool in a Funding for Lending Programme (FLP). The new policy tool will provide cheap funding to the banks, allowing them to further reduce their lending rates.”
“The FLP is seen as a crucial step towards negative interest rates, as the Kiwi central bank prepares for sub-zero rates next year, in a bid to spur economic growth. The programme could be established before the end of the year.”
“The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) Shadow Board continues to question the need for negative rates and additional quantitative easing (QE) program expansion. Therefore, it's important for the RBNZ to launch the FLP to spur growth and make a negative OCR effective when it plans to deploy sub-zero rates early next year.”
“The market mood remains upbeat as the progress in vaccine trials globally paves that way for a solid economic recovery, benefiting the higher-yielding assets, including the Antipodean. Therefore, a strong dovish language in the policy statement is needed to alter NZD/USD’s bullish course. Although, the risk sentiment at the time of the announcement could also impact the kiwi’s reaction.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD claws onto 1.18 as US yields stabilize
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is has retreated to around 1.18 after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Will Trump’s refusal to concede cause a market selloff?
The brutal unwind in momentum continued today with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1% today while the Russell 2000 which represents small-cap value plays was up by 2%.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.