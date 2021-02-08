RBNZ is reinstating LVR restrictions to pre covid level

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says that it is putting in place more stringent LVR restrictions to reduce risks to financial stability caused by high-risk mortgage lending
More statements
- LVR restrictions do not apply to new residential construction.
- Says now concerned about the risk a sharp correction in the housing market poses for financial stability.
- Says there is evidence of a speculative dynamic emerging with many buyers becoming highly leveraged.
- Says as of 1 March the reserve bank will be reinstating LVR restrictions at the same level they were set at prior to the onset of covid-19.
- Says further tightening of investors’ restrictions taking effect on 1 May.
The news has not impacted the forex space as this was well telegraphed in prior statements from the bank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades around 0.7700 aims higher
Receding demand for the American currency and record highs in Wall Street pushed AUD/USD higher. The pair holds on to gains ahead of NAB’s Business Confidence.
Gold: Buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,836.00 and up some 1.27% on the day, so far, with the US dollar on the back foot to start the week following last week's disappointment in the US Nonfarm Payrolls economic event.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Shares correct lower as focus remains on merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) extended its slide after opening in the negative territory and touched a session low of $32.66 before staging a modest rebound.
Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals
The best performing ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.