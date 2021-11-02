RBNZ: Higher global interest rates could prove to be a headwind to asset prices

Reuters acknowledged that New Zealand's financial system remains resilient despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday.
''But the more recent Delta outbreak was creating stresses for some industries and regions - particularly in Auckland, Orr said in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's financial stability report.
The bank said it we will soon consult on implementing debt servicing restrictions to address housing risks and also intends to increase the minimum core funding ratio (CFR) requirement for banks to its previous level of 75% from January.''
Key notes
The financial system is well-placed to support economic recovery despite uncertainty and risks.
A more recent delta outbreak is creating stress for some industries and regions - particularly in Auckland.
With the risk of global inflation heightened, already stretched asset prices are facing headwinds from rising global interest rates.
Supply chain bottlenecks and inflation are adding to stresses in some sectors.
The transition towards living with covid-19 in the community as a managed, endemic disease is changing consumer behaviour.
Strong demand for housing has pushed house prices above their sustainable level, increasing the chance of a correction.
Recent buyers are borrowing more relative to their income, and maybe vulnerable to higher mortgage rates or a fall in house prices.
Will soon consult on the merits of implementing debt servicing restrictions to lean against these housing risks
Intend to increase the minimum core funding ratio (CFR) requirement to its previous level of 75 per cent on 1 January 2022.
Intend to increase minimum CFR requirement to its previous level of 75% on 1 Jan 2022, subject to no significant worsening in econ condition.
Intend to increase min core funding ratio requirement to the previous level of 75% on 1 Jan 2022, subject to no significant worsening in economic conditions.
Capital requirements for banks to progressively increase from 1 July 2022; is encouraging to see them increasing ahead of these requirements.
Higher global interest rates could prove to be a headwind to asset prices.
We expect banks to be more cautious about high debt-to-income loans given the risks of rising interest rates and the economic outlook.
Activity uncertain, given novel nature of the shock, and risk of further variants developing/return to tighter restrictions.
Impacts of climate change becoming common, meaning increasing claims for insurers; greater risk to properties that banks use to secure lending.
Building consents data suggest a pipeline of new houses becoming available by next year, which should suppress rent and house price inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1580 as the Fed looms
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1600 level, as the dollar strengthens while government bond yields retreated. Cooling expectations for rate hikes and persistent supply chains issues weigh on investors’ mood ahead of Fed’s decision.
GBP/USD: trades near three-week lows as Fed, BOE tensions mount
GBP/USD has hit three-week lows despite some calm on the Brexit front and amid a cautious market mood. Tensions toward the Fed's tapering decision on Wednesday and a potential rate hike from the BOE on Thursday are wracking nerves.
Gold bulls keep losing interest
Gold consolidates at the upper end of its Monday’s range, hovering in the $1,790 price zone. Market participants are in wait-and-see mode ahead of several first-tier events scheduled for the next few days, although demand for safe-haven assets has increased.
The next crypto bullish expansion phase has begun
BTC breaks out above the bull flag and continues higher. ETH cracks above $4,500 and makes new all-time highs - $5,000 value area is insight. As a result, XRP is positioned for one of the most bullish patterns in Point and Figure analysis.
Fed Interest Rate Decision: Inflation, employment and interest rates Premium
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hikes and inflation will set market direction.