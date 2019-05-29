ANZ analysts note that in its May 2019 Financial Stability Report, the RBNZ kept loan-to-value ratio restrictions unchanged as we anticipated, following a slight easing in January.
Key Quotes
“The May 2019 Financial Stability Report provided few surprises, with loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions left unchanged as the Bank assesses the effects of previous easing and mortgage rate falls.”
“The RBNZ noted that financial system risks remain elevated, but are largely unchanged from the November FSR. Ongoing effort is seen as needed to bolster system soundness and efficiency, a nod to their assessment that higher bank capital requirements are necessary.”
“While LVR settings were left unchanged today, the RBNZ noted that restrictions will be reviewed every six months.”
“We expect that the LVR policy will be eased again in November as housing market risks continue to decline and banks’ lending standards for new mortgages remain prudent. The focus from here will be on developments in house prices, credit growth, and credit lending standards.”
“The FSR again dedicated a box to financial stability risks from climate change, outlining a survey of banks and insurers regarding potential industry impacts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1150, down on the day. US-Sino tensions remain elevated as China hints it may block rare earth exports. EU leaders failed to agree on how to divvy up the top jobs.
GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY struggles to make a meaningful recovery, trades near 109.30
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the USD/JPY pair remains under pressure as the JPY continues to outperform its rivals with investors staying away from risky assets. The pair was trading near 109.30, staying dangerously close to the 4-month low.
Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.
Gold rallies to session tops, around $1285 level amid reviving safe-haven demand
Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand. The ongoing slump in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive momentum. Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding the USD.