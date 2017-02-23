RBA’s Lowe: There are more effective ways to stimulate demand than to cut rates now

RBA’s Lowe: There are more effective ways to stimulate demand than to cut rates nowBy Dhwani Mehta
RBA Governor Phillip Lowe is on the wires, via Reuters, responding to the questions in front of the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics.
Key Headlines:
Australia is going to have to make its cities denser
need more transport infrastructure investment
There are arguments for rate easing to lift growth, but would only push up borrowing and house prices
There are more effective ways to stimulate demand than to cut rates now