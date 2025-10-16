TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

RBA’s Kent: Cash rate now within wide, uncertain neutral range

RBA’s Kent: Cash rate now within wide, uncertain neutral range
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent spoke at the CFA Society Australia Investment Conference 2025 late Wednesday.

Key quotes

Financial conditions less restrictive after recent rate cuts.

Cash rate now within wide, uncertain neutral range.

Neutral rate not a reliable guide for near-term policy.

Economic forecasts show tightness easing, but outlook uncertain.

RBA to reassess outlook with incoming data and risks.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down 0.17% on the day at 0.6495, courtesy of the weak Australian employment report for September.

RBA FAQs

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.

While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.

Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.

Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD now retargets 1.1780

EUR/USD now retargets 1.1780

EUR/USD picks up extra pace and manages to maintain the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The extra losses in the Greenback favours the recovery in the single currency at the time when investors keep assessing the US shutdown, Fed rate cut prospects and trade tensions.

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Wednesday, clawing its way back to the 1.3400 handle after a near-term dip into the low end that saw Cable briefly battle the 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3290. 

Gold eyes $4,250 as record-setting advance gains traction

Gold eyes $4,250 as record-setting advance gains traction

Gold price attracts fresh buyers, aiming for $4,250 in Asian trading on Thursday. The precious metal keeps on printing fresh all-time highs as US rate cut expectations and trade tensions continue to boost demand for the safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, US government shutdown also remains a drag on the Greenback, underpinning the bullion. 

Bitcoin's historic leverage flush could set the tone for structural recovery

Bitcoin's historic leverage flush could set the tone for structural recovery

Bitcoin trades around $110,500 on Wednesday, down 2%, amid insights that recent record liquidations signal a market reset without affecting fundamentals. Hence, paving the way for a potential structural recovery ahead.

Australia unemployment rate likely to inch up in September amid signs of cooling labor market

Australia unemployment rate likely to inch up in September amid signs of cooling labor market

Australia is set to publish the September monthly employment report at 0:30 GMT, with market participants anticipating another tepid outcome, which has become the norm over the last few months. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 17,000 new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast at 4.3%.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers