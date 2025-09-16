RBA’s Hunter: Close to getting inflation to target

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said on Tuesday, the central bank is “close to getting inflation to target.”
Additional quotes
Risks around the outlook are balanced.
Monetary policy impact with a delay, have to be forward looking.
Consumption is looking better, position beginning to turn over.
Household spending has picked up a bit.
Very closely monitoring the underlying strength of consumer spending.
Want to keep the Australian economy near full employment.
Monthly July CPI was some due to some timing going on with rebates.
Core inflation looks to be broadly in line with out forecasts.
Market reaction
AUD/USD was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.6670.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh YTD top; bulls retain control ahead of Fed
The AUD/USD refreshes YTD peak during the Asian session on Tuesday and appears poised to appreciate further amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed keep the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since July 24. Furthermore, diminishing odds for further RBA rate cuts and the upbeat market mood benefit the Aussie.
Gold sits near record peak ahead of the FOMC policy meeting
Gold enters a bullish consolidation phase near the all-time high touched on Monday as traders pause for a breather ahead of the FOMC meeting starting this Tuesday. In the meantime, bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed continue to weigh on the US Dollar, which, along with rising geopolitical tensions, lends support to the non-yielding bullion.
USD/JPY remains confined in a familiar range ahead of Fed/BoJ policy meetings
USD/JPY extends its sideways consolidative price move on Tuesday amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar selling bias and the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations act as a headwind for spot prices. However, domestic political uncertainty, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
Solana treasury demand and ETF inflows rise as Helius plans $1.25 billion SOL offering
Solana experienced a surge in corporate acquisition activity on Monday, following a $1.25 billion offering from Helius Medical Technologies and a 6.8 million SOL purchase by Forward Industries. The purchase coincides with a rise in institutional demand over the past week as SOL investment products recorded $198 million in weekly net inflows.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.