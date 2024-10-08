RBA’s Hauser: When inflation stops being high and sticky the Bank will act

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser is speaking at the Walkley Foundation, in Sydney.
Key quotes
When inflation stops being high and sticky the Bank will act.
US inflation nearing target, Australia's lagging.
Expect core will hit target, but inflation is persistent.
Lowering inflation is a significant task and we are not completed yet.
Bank must remain strong in fight against inflation.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is off the lows following the hawkish RBA commentary. The pair was last seen trading at 0.6735, still down 0.33% so far.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.34%
|0.02%
|0.30%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.28%
|0.09%
|0.35%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.25%
|0.09%
|0.38%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.34%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|0.47%
|0.63%
|0.27%
|0.25%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|-0.47%
|0.28%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|-0.30%
|-0.35%
|-0.38%
|-0.63%
|-0.28%
|-0.36%
|-0.39%
|NZD
|0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.27%
|0.06%
|0.36%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.25%
|0.11%
|0.39%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
