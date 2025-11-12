RBA’s Hauser: Our best guess is monetary policy is still restrictive

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday, “Our best guess is the monetary policy is still restrictive, the committee is debating this.”

Additional quotes

If it turns out we are no longer mildly restrictive, that has important implications for future policy.



We probably had an erratic reading from Westpac Consumer Sentiment Survey, would see if it persists.



Some ups, some downs in consumption readings, central case is for gradual, modest recovery.



There are no levels of unemployment that will make central bank happy



New board structure well-suited for Australia, votes are unnamed to encourage debate.



Some public engagement of board members has taken place, we will see more over time.



Don't know if we are in an AI bubble, central case is not for an imminent market crash.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is modestly flat on the day, ranging near 0.6525.