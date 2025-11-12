RBA’s Hauser: Our best guess is monetary policy is still restrictive
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday, “Our best guess is the monetary policy is still restrictive, the committee is debating this.”
Additional quotes
If it turns out we are no longer mildly restrictive, that has important implications for future policy.
We probably had an erratic reading from Westpac Consumer Sentiment Survey, would see if it persists.
Some ups, some downs in consumption readings, central case is for gradual, modest recovery.
There are no levels of unemployment that will make central bank happy
New board structure well-suited for Australia, votes are unnamed to encourage debate.
Some public engagement of board members has taken place, we will see more over time.
Don't know if we are in an AI bubble, central case is not for an imminent market crash.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is modestly flat on the day, ranging near 0.6525.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.19%
|0.15%
|0.07%
|0.12%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|-0.00%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|0.11%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.