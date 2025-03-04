RBA's Hauser: Measures of global trade uncertainty are at 50-year highs

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said early Tuesday that the measures of global trade uncertainty are at 50-year highs. Hauser added that the ambiguity from US President Donald Trump's tariffs could see companies and households "batten down the hatches" and postpone planning and investment, leading to a hit to the economy.

Risk for Australia would be if US tariffs triggered a global trade war.

Such ‘watchful waiting’ could prove economically damaging in aggregate.

Possibility of such an effect played a part in the RBA's February rate cut.

February rate cut reduced the risks of inflation undershooting the 2.5% target.

The board does not currently share market confidence that a sequence of further rate cuts will be required.

Progress on inflation has been good, but it is too soon to declare victory.

Judge that labour market conditions will remain relatively tight over the forecast period.

Recognise risk we have overestimated tightness of labour market.

Sees productivity as a key factor affecting CPI and the economy.

If inflation accelerates due to trade war, RBA will take action.

Inflation declines, but there are some remaining upside risks.

Unusual volatility observed in stocks, crypto, futures, and other markets.

Rate-cut decision was not evenly split but also not heavily one-sided.

RBA aware of potential labour market overheating.