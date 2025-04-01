RBA’s Bullock: Board did not discuss a rate cut

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is addressing a press conference following the announcement of the April monetary policy decision on Tuesday.
Earlier on, the RBA kept the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.1% as widely expected.
Key quotes
Chance there is more strength in economy than seems.
Talking to other central banks to make sense of global uncertainty.
Have to be careful not to get ahead of ourselves on policy.
Board did not discuuss a rate cut.
Holding rates was a consensus decision.
Still thinnk labour market is tight.
Budget has not changed our ecoonnic forecasts.
Risks are on both sides for inflation.
Getting more confident on inflation.
Board has not made up its mind on a May move.
Not endorsing market path on future rate cuts.
Board did not open door to a May rate cut.
More economic data to come, updated forecasts for the May meeting.
Doing pretty well on inflation overall.
Gradually getting more confidence on inflation, not 100% yet.
Seems prudent to wait for a bit more data.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is holding higher ground near 0.6260 on the above comments, adding 0.30% on the day, as of writing.
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains traction toward 0.6300 as RBA Governor Bullock speaks
AUD/USD is marching back toward 0.6300 in Tuesday's Asian trading, capitalizing on RBA Governor Bullock's less dovish comments. The RBA warranted caution on the inflation outlook while maintaining the key rate at 4.1% earleir in the session.
Gold stands tall as tariff jitters outweigh overbought conditions
Gold price closes in on the $3,150 psychological mark in Asian trading on Tuesday, extending its record rally. Gold buyers eagerly await the US announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on Wednesday for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, tariff updates and top-tier US data will likely keep them entertained.
USD/JPY trades on the backfoot below 150.00 amid trade war fears
USD/JPY edges lower in the Asian session on Tuesday as hawkish BoJ expectations continue to offer some support to the Japanese Yen. Subdued US Dollar price action weighs on the pair. Concerns over Trump's tariffs and its impact on the global economic growth remain a drag on the pair.
Ethereum: Short-term holders spark $400 million in realized losses, staking flows surge
Ethereum bounced off the $1,800 support on Monday following increased selling pressure from short-term holders and tensions surrounding President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff kick-off on April 2.
US: Trump's 'Liberation day' – What to expect?
Trump has so far enacted tariff changes that have lifted the trade-weighted average tariff rate on all US imports by around 5.5-6.0%-points. While re-rerouting of trade will decrease the effectiveness of tariffs over time, the current level is already close to the highest since the second world war.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.