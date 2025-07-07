The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to trim the OCR by 25 bps.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock likely to address tariff concerns.

The Australian Dollar could fall to fresh multi-week lows on a dovish outcome.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is holding a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and is set to lower the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.60% from 3.85%. The July monetary policy announcement will take place on Tuesday at 04:30 GMT.

The RBA will also release the monetary policy statement, a document that details policymakers’ views on current economic conditions, and an outlook detailing what they expect for the upcoming months. Finally, RBA Governor Michele Bullock will offer a press conference.

Ahead of the announcement, the Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against its American rival, as the US Dollar (USD) gathers demand from a risk-averse environment.

Focus on RBA’s next interest rate move

Recent growth and inflation data have been softer than expected, supporting the case for a rate cut.

The Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an annualised inflation estimate, which printed at 2.1% in May, easing from the 2.4% posted in April and below the 2.3% anticipated. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) also reported that the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI grew 2.4% on an annualised basis, softer than the previous 2.8%, and the lowest level since November 2021.

At the same time, Australia reported that the economy grew by less than expected in the first quarter of the year, advancing 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) compared to the 1.5% gain anticipated. In the three months to March, the economy expanded 0.2%, half the 0.4% expected.

Softer inflation, coupled with tepid growth, supports another interest rate cut, particularly as the RBA has maintained a cautious wait-and-see stance for much longer than any other central bank.

The third leg of the equation, the labour market, has been somewhat strong. According to the latest monthly employment report released by ABS, the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1%. The country lost 2.5K job positions in May, albeit the big loss came from part-time jobs, down by 41.2K, while full-time positions increased by 38.7K. The labour market strength, however, is not enough to push the Board into a wait-and-see stance.

Uncertainty about tariffs adds spice to the announcement, as well as the planned trimming. At the May meeting, policymakers debated whether to cut by 25 or 50 basis points (bps), ultimately opting for the smaller reduction. Ahead of the announcement, financial markets are also considering a modest 15 bps trim.

The expected 25 bps reduction may sound encouraging for financial markets, but it does little for households. High mortgage rates have been a key factor in the slow growth, and the cautious rate cuts delivered by the RBA have done little to boost consumption.

In the meantime, market concerns revolve around US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. US Secretary Scott Bessent stated that President Trump will send letters to some trading partners, indicating that increased levies will be implemented on August 1 if there is no progress in negotiations. Bessent added he expects to see “several big announcements over the next couple of days” about trade deals.

How will the Reserve Bank of Australia decision impact AUD/USD?

Market players will be looking for RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s words on tariffs and future monetary policy decisions. Interest rate cuts are somehow conditioned by US President Trump's tariffs, as the world fears that levies would boost inflation.

In the meantime, the AUD/USD pair trades a handful of pips above the 0.6500 mark, after falling towards 0.6482 at the beginning of the day. Easing interest rates are usually dovish and weigh on the affected currency, yet a 25 bps rate hike is fully priced in. With that in mind, the announcement itself should have a limited impact on the pair, unless the RBA goes for a larger or smaller trim. The pair could react to Bullock’s words on whatever the Board plans for the near future.

Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, notes: “The AUD/USD pair trades with a soft tone, and regardless of the intraday bounce from fresh lows, the risk skews to the downside. Resistance comes at 0.6530, en route to the 0.6570 price zone, where sellers are likely to reappear. A slide through the intraday low exposes the 0.6440 region, while additional slides could see the pair testing the 0.6400 mark.

Bednarik adds: “Regardless of the RBA announcement and the AUD/USD pair’s initial reaction, it seems unlikely that the central bank will overshadow ongoing tariff-related concerns. Markets will return to trade on sentiment after digesting the RBA decision and quickly pricing in the next one.”

