RBA: Minutes to provide insights about shift towards progressively ‘hawkish’ tone - ANZ

RBA: Minutes to provide insights about shift towards progressively ‘hawkish’ tone - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of analysts at ANZ, the upcoming release of RBA minutes may provide some further insights into the factors driving the central bank’s shift towards its progressively ‘hawkish’ tone more recently.
Key Quotes
“However, with the RBA well priced to start its tightening cycle into 2018, they are not likely to provide a bullish catalyst for the AUD. We will also keep an eye on the RBA’s Governor Lowe’s speech. He is likely to remain upbeat on the domestic outlook, but his wording around financial stability that is worth scrutiny.”
