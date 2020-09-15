RBA Minutes: Board reaffirmed that it would not increase the cash rate target until progress is made towards full employment, inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia's board reaffirmed that it would not increase the cash rate target until progress is made towards full employment, inflation.
Key notes
- Members noted that the downturn had not been as severe as earlier expected and recovery was under way in most of Australia.
- The board agreed to maintain highly accommodative settings as long as required.
- Recovery was likely to be uneven, with the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria having a major effect on the economy.
- Wage and price pressures remained subdued and this was likely to continue for some time.
- The board will continue to consider how further monetary measures could support the recovery.
- The Australian banking system, with its strong capital and liquidity buffers, had remained resilient.
- Members noted that public sector balance sheets in Australia were strong, which allowed for the provision of continued support.
- Government bond markets had been operating effectively, alongside a significant increase in issuance.
- Members considered it likely that fiscal and monetary support would be required for some time.
- Government bond markets had been operating effectively, alongside a significant increase in issuance.
- The bank stood ready to purchase ags and semi-government securities in the event of a recurrence of market dysfunction.
- Demand for business loans had remained subdued, reflecting the weakness in economic conditions and the high level of uncertainty.
- Supply of credit had also tightened somewhat since earlier in the year, reflecting the uncertain economic outlook.
AUD implications
The market is waiting to see what the Governor means by “further monetary measures could support the economy”.
We are waiting to see what they look like and when they will come.
For the meantime, the Aussie is dependent on risk appetite and so far, all has been well in that department.
AUD/USD has rallied 34% since March ad shows little signs that it is about to give back any ground while holding above 0.7220 as its daily support.
Description of the RBA Minutes
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.