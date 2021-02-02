At its first monetary policy meeting of 2021 on February 2, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to maintain the official cash rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.10%, matching in the market’s consensus.

The RBA left its three-year bond yield target unchanged at 0.10%.

The board, however, decided to purchase an additional $100 billion of bonds.

About RBA rate decision

RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.

FX implications

The AUD/USD pair met fresh supply despite the RBA announcing additional bond purchases worth $100 billion.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7636, still up 0.22% on the day.