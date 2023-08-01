Share:

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members decided to make no changes to the Official Cash Rate (OCR), leaving it at 4.10% at its August monetary policy meeting.

Here are the key highlights from the RBA’s August monetary policy statement, as presented by Governor Phillip Lowe.

The decision to hold rates unchanged provides further time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook. Inflation in Australia is declining but is still too high. Household consumption growth is weak. Conditions in the labour market remain very tight, although they have eased a little. Returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the priority. Recent data are consistent with inflation returning to the 2–3% target range over the forecast horizon. The outlook for household consumption is an ongoing source of uncertainty. Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.

AUD/USD reaction

In a knee-jerk reaction to the RBA decision, the AUD/USD pair dropped over 40 pips to test 0.6660. The pair is down 0.70% on the day.

AUD/USD: 15-minutes chart