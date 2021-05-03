RBA expected to keep rates on hold – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann sees the RBA leaving the policy rate unchanged at 0.10% at its meeting on May 4th.

Key Quotes

“We continue to expect the cash rate to remain unchanged until 2024 and expect a full AUD100bn extension of quantitative easing (QE) beyond the second round.”

“That said, we think that Yield Curve Control (YCC) may not be extended past the April 2024 bond, with the RBA no longer able to credibly commit to rates staying at 0.10% beyond this point.”