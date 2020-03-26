RBA buys A$3 bln in government bonds on Thursday, AUD/USD stays firmer above 0.59

In lieu of its quantitative easing (QE) program, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) bought A$3 billion in government bonds.

The central bank said it purchased bonds maturing in May 2021, Dec 2021, July 2022, Nov 2022 and April 2023.

Earlier today, IFR News reported that the RBA is considering buying A$3bn (US$1.8bn) of Commonwealth government bonds (ACGBs) with maturities between May 2021 and April 2024.

AUD/USD reaction

The Aussie dollar remains unfazed by the above operation, as AUD/USD keeps its recovery momentum intact above 0.5900. The spot is heading back towards the daily highs of 0.5959, now trading near 0.5929, still down 0.50% so far.