RBA: Bushfires, coronavirus will temporarily weigh on growth

Following are the key headlines from the February RBA monetary policy statement (via Reuters):
To ease policy if needed to support sustainable growth.
Rates to remain low for extended period.
Will monitor developments in labor markets.
Lower cash rate has put downward pressure on A$.
Low rates are boosting asset prices which should lead to increased spending.
Scenario for Australian economy to grow by 2.75% this yr; 3% next year.
Central scenario for underlying inflation to be close to 2% in 2020.
Signs of a turnaround in housing market, especially in Sydney and Melbourne.
Bushfires, coronavirus will temporarily weigh on growth.
Consumption growth expected to pick up gradually.
Unemployment expected to remain around current level for some time.
Wage growth expected to remain at current level for some time.
Too early to determine how long-lasting the impact from coronavirus will be.
China-US trade, technology dispute, coronavirus are all sources of uncertainty for global growth.
FX Implications
The Aussie dollar popped over 30-pips vs. the US dollar on the RBA's no interest rate change decision, with AUD/USD reaching a new three-day high at 0.6726.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates RBA's status-quo-led gains above 0.6700
AUD/USD consolidates the gains above 0.6700, having reached a new three-day high near 0.6730 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 0.75% and sounded upbeat on the economic outlook.
USD/JPY takes out 100-day MA amid risk-on in Asian equities
USD/JPY extends recovery towards 109.00 amid a rebound in the Asian stocks, S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, having cleared the critical 108.74 100-day SMA resistance in the last minutes.
US Manufacturing PMI: Factories rebound despite China virus threat
The US manufacturing sector ended its five month contraction in January as the new orders, export orders and production metrics unexpectedly rebounded suggesting that business spending may be reviving after a year-long slump.
WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $50.30, having dropped to a 13-month low of $49.68 two hours ago. The black gold is witnessing a corrective bounce at press time. OPEC is considering to deepen oil output cuts.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.