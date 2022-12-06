Following are the key headlines from the December RBA monetary policy statement, via Reuters, as presented by Governor Phillip Lowe.
Board resolute in determination to return inflation to target, will do what is necessary to achieve that.
Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead.
Inflation in australia is too high.
Board closely monitoring the global economy, household spending and wage and price-setting behaviour.
Size and timing of future increases determined by data and outlook for inflation and labour market.
A further increase in inflation is expected over the months ahead.
Australian economy is continuing to grow solidly.
Board is not on a pre-set course.
Labor market remains very tight.
Household spending is expected to slow over the period ahead.
Path to achieving the needed decline in inflation and achieving a soft landing for the economy remains a narrow one.
Board’s priority is to re-establish low inflation and return inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time.
About RBA rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6750 on hawkish RBA rate hike
AUD/USD is jumping back toward 0.6750, as bulls cheer the RBA's hawkish statement on the interest rates outlook. The RBA hiked OCR by 25 bps to 3.10%, as widely expected. Meanwhile, the US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid an upbeat market mood.
USD/JPY holds gains near 137.00 on BOJ Kuroda's comments
USD/JPY is clinging onto recovery gains near 137.00 after the Japanese Yen tumbled on BoJ Governor Kuroda talks about exiting the easy monetary policy. The US Dollar picks up fresh bids despite weaker Treasury yields.
Gold risks further downside on renewed hawkish Federal Reserve view Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce after suffering a steep drop on Monday, eyeing a ‘turnaround Tuesday’. The United States Dollar (USD) is consolidating the recent recovery gains amid a risk-friendly market environment and negative US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum: Why accumulating ETH at $1,210 will lead to maximum returns
Ethereum price shows a lack of bullish enthusiam, resulting in three failed attempts to overcome an immediate hurdle. As a result, ETH has slid lower and is likely to continue this path until it encounters a stable support level.
Preparation week ahead of Fed, ECB, BoE
This week will prepare markets for the last key events of the year: policy meetings by the Fed, ECB and BoE on 14-15 December. It looks like the dollar's long positioning has now completely faded.