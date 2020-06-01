RBA appears happy with current monetary developments – TDS

Previewing the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) June monetary policy meeting, "the RBA Governor has ruled out both further cuts in the cash rate and negative rates," note TD Securities analysts.
Key quotes
"The RBA appears happy with current monetary developments. Funding costs have remained low and long end bonds have held ground into and after the Dec'30 syndicate even as RBA buying has effectively been put on ice for nearly a month now. We don't expect any new RBA initiatives at tomorrow's meeting."
"Recent RBA commentary suggests outcomes are better than the Bank's central forecast but below the optimistic scenario. This gives the RBA time to assess developments till Sep which is when most fiscal measures are anticipated to roll off."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data
EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.
GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs
GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide
Gold extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.
WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance.