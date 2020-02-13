RBA and BoC governors speaking: Mixed outlooks on economy and coronavirus

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

We have both the governor of the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia crossing the wires at the same time as the market is being hit with a concerning coronavirus update which is biting into risk appetite and commodity complexes performances.

Reserve bank of Australia Lowe comments

Reserve Bank of Australia gov lowe says outlook in Australia is improving.

Reserve Bank of Australia gov lowe says coronavirus is having an uncertain impact.

RBA gov Lowe says Chinese policy stimulus will be good for Australia.

Low interest rates are working, going to take time.

Says he is not obsessed with getting inflation back to target in a hurry.

Bank of Canada Poloz key comments

Bank of Canada gov Poloz says the Canadian economy is in a pretty good place.

more to come...