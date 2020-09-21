Pubs and restaurants in England to have 10pm closing times – BBC

Amid the surging coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers, British authorities to come out with the fresh restrictions for people visiting pubs and restaurants to be levied from this Thursday. The news crossed wires, via the BBC, ahead of UK PM Boris Johnson’s address to the nation, up for publishing at 20:00 on Tuesday. “New measures will also come into force in Lancashire, Merseyside, parts of the Midlands and West Yorkshire from Tuesday,” said the BBC.
Key quotes
All pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England must have a 22:00 BST closing time from Thursday, to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The UK cabinet will meet on Tuesday morning and Boris Johnson will also chair a Cobra emergency meeting - which will be attended by the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Further restrictions will also be announced in Scotland on Tuesday, while restrictions on households mixing indoors will be extended to all of Northern Ireland.
FX implications
Considering the grip of the virus woes over the market sentiment, news like this weighs on the risk barometers. As a result, AUD/USD remains heavy around a two-week low while taking rounds to 0.7220 by the press time of early Tuesday morning in Asia.
