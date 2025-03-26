Procter & Gamble stock makes headway despite market trending lower on tariff worries

- Procter & Gamble stock leads the Dow Jones index on Wednesday.
- PG stock rotated 1.8% higher as much of US stock receded on tariff worries.
- Donald Trump said he did not want to see "too many" tariff exemptions.
- Dow Jones, NASDAQ move lower as Nvidia sinks over 5%.
Procter & Gamble (PG) stock led the field among Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stocks on Wednesday. Worries over United States (US) tariffs have led to a sharp sell-off in tech stocks, while many traders plough into safer blue chips like Procter & Gamble. PG shares have gained 1.8% at the time of writing.
The Dow Jones is the odd man out on Wednesday. Despite Nvidia (NVDA) breaking more than 5% lower, the Dow has lost just 0.1% at the time of writing near lunchtime. The tech-focused NASDAQ, however, has given up more than 1.6%.
Equity investors were frazzled a bit by US President Donald Trump’s statement that he doesn’t want “too many” exemptions on tariffs being rolled out next week on April 2, an event his administration has termed Liberation Day.
Procter & Gamble stock news
Rarely in the news, Procter & Gamble is a manufacturer and distributor of consumer staples. As such, the market views it as a safer bet in times of uncertainty. While consumer spending and the overall US economy are trending less favorably of late, consumers typically don’t change their spending habits as drastically when it comes to necessities.
Procter & Gamble offers five segments — Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The company has a strong hold on many retail outlets as products like Gillette, Oral-B, Downy, Charmin, Crest and Pepto-Bismol are household names.
The only thing of note lately among observers is the theory that makers of dental products might momentarily see growth in the product segment's usually flaccid sales. This is because, in just the past week, Utah has become the first US state to ban fluoride in drinking water. Banning fluoride in drinking water may become a trend since the head of the US Department of Health & Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has called fluoride a dangerous chemical.
Fluoride has been used in the US for over 100 years due to its ability to reduce cavities. Without fluoride in the drinking water, health and dental experts expect to see a larger sample of patients with tooth decay.
Likewise, a greater consumer focus on dental hygiene among consumers will become more necessary, especially those brands of toothpaste like Crest that offer fluoride options. Other analysts project that makers of flu medication like Procter & Gamble might see an incremental gains in sales this quarter since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports a stark increase in flu cases this spring.
Procter & Gamble stock chart
Procter & Gamble has lifted off Tuesday's close at $162.85. The rally is strong enough for some traders to believe this is the start of a move back toward the all-time highs near $180.
Unfortunately for bulls, however, the retest of resistance at $180 earlier this month joins with the top near there from November 2024. That means PG stock could be looking at a bearish modified Double Top pattern. If that is the case, then PG investors could expect a rotation back to the $140 level.
As it appears on Wednesday, though, the move to safety could push PG stock back above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at $169, until worries about the Double Top pattern subside. Bulls would need to push the share price back above $180, though, to put an end to anxiety over that technical structure.
PG daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to three-week lows near 1.0750
Fresh headlines mentioning the imminence of US tariffs on the European Union put EUR/USD under heavy pressure and send it to the area of multi-week lows around 1.0750 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD retests the 1.2870 zone, or two-week lows
The Greenback's upside impulse is now gathering extra steam and motivates GBP/USD to recede to the area of new two-week troughs around 1.2870.
Gold remains slightly offered just above $3,000
Gold is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday but continues to hold firm just above the $3,000 mark. The precious metal is drawing support from upbeat sentiment in the broader commodities space, buoyed by Copper’s surge to a fresh all-time high earlier in the day.
Bitcoin holds $87,000 as markets brace for volatility ahead of April 2 tariff announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $87,000 on Wednesday after its mild recovery so far this week. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as the market absorbs the tariff announcements.
Sticky UK services inflation shows signs of tax hike impact
There are tentative signs that the forthcoming rise in employer National Insurance is having an impact on service sector inflation, which came in a tad higher than expected in February. It should still fall back in the second quarter, though, keeping the Bank of England on track for three further rate cuts this year.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.