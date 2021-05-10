Procter & Gamble (PG Stock) should keep moving higher after a pause for a correction

Since the crash of March 2020, all stocks have tried to recover what they lost and P&G was no exception. P&G did not only recover the lost, but It also reached historic highs. Now, we are going to try to build an impulse from wave II with a first target to $154.00 next $167.50 and $174.00.
P&G old daily chart
As we see in the daily chart, P&G built an impulse ((1)), ((2)), ((3)), ((4)), and ((5)) that we call I in red and it ended at 146.92. Then, the stock dropped in 7 swings down ((W)), ((X)) and ((Y)) forming a double correction and wave II. This wave II bounced from 121.54 dollars missing our ideal level for a few cents at 120.68. (If you want to learn more about Elliott Wave Theory, please follow this link: Elliott Wave Theory).
P&G new daily chart
P&G rallied, and it completed wave ((1)) at 138.63 dollars. Also, we have seen a pullback that bounced at 130.19 dollars, Fibonacci 50% retracement, ending for us the wave ((2)). As we stay above this level, we should continue higher in order to build a new impulse as wave (1) before to see another correction. If 130.19 level breaks it will entry in a double correction but keeping above the 121.54 level and then continue higher again. Remember our first target is $154.00.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.