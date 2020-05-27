Preview: A Youth Dialogue with ECB’s Lagarde on the COVID-19 response

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s speech will be closely eyed ahead of the European Union (EU) Summit, aimed to reach an agreement on the coronavirus recovery fund. Lagarde is due to speak about the ECB’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the European Youth Event 2020, via satellite. Her speech is scheduled at 0730 GMT and there will be a Q&A session following her online dialogue.
The topics likely to be covered are – “How is the coronavirus affecting people, businesses and banks?” and “How can we limit the negative impact on Europe’s economy? “
Watch the event live here
No surprises are expected as ECB's Lagarde is likely to reiterate the need for the fiscal response to tackle the virus impact. “Lagarde has long been calling for fiscal stimulus, which the Eurozone governments are yet to deliver. The President is likely to reiterate the need for governments to do more and support the central bank's efforts in battling the virus-induced slowdown,” Omkar Godbole, Analyst at FXStreet, noted.
The latest ECB minutes showed, “it (the Governing Council) was fully prepared to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, and potentially its other instruments, if, in the light of information that became available before its June meeting, it judged that the scale of the stimulus was falling short of what was needed.”
The ECB is widely expected to increase the 375 million euros bond-buying in June with some predicting the increase as high at 750 million.
How could it impact EUR/USD?
According to Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet, “From a technical perspective, the pair's repeated failures near an important resistance point to persistent selling bias at higher levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying above the 1.1000 mark, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1015-20 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.”
“On the flip side, any subsequent slide might continue to find some support near the 1.0900 mark, below which the pair is likely to fall further to the 1.0845 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support level now seems to pave the way for a further weakness back towards the 1.0800 mark,” Haresh adds.
Key Notes
Forex Today: Only a correction? Dollar trying to lick its wounds amid Sino-American tensions
EU’s Borrell: To weigh 'robust' message to China over Hong Kong issue
Europe set to open higher, against backdrop of US, China tension
About Lagarde’s speech
The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, a hawkish outlook is boosts the euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency(bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retrats from highs amid HK tensions, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 but off the highs as the safe-haven dollar is edging up amid tensions in Hong Kong. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak shortly amid efforts to present a recovery plan.
GBP/USD consolidating above 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, consolidating previous gains. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Forex Today: Only a correction? Dollar trying to lick its wounds amid Sino-American tensions
The market mood remains upbeat yet the dollar is attempting to recover after a significant drop on Tuesday. Tensions between the world's largest economies is supporting the greenback while hopes for global recovery weigh on it.
Gold: Bounce from sub-4H 200-SMA has stalled
Gold's overnight drop below the 4-hour chart 200-candle simple moving average (SMA) was short-lived, possibly due to US-China tensions. Technical charts, however, indicate the bounce could be undone during the day ahead.
USD/JPY bounces off intraday low to regain 107.50 as risks dwindle
USD/JPY extends recovery from 107.37, still in the red for the second day. 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside, 21-day EMA offers nearby support. Sideways churn likely to continue amid mixed catalysts.