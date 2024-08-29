President Xi: China is committed to stable relationship with US based on win-win cooperation

Following his meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Beijing on Thursday, China’s President Xi Jinping said that “China is committed to a stable relationship based on win-win cooperation.”
Additional quotes
In this changing and turbulent world countries need solidarity and coordination, not exclusion or regress.
In my statements on various occasions and my meetings with successive U.S. presidents, I have always expressed this view.
We hope that the US will work in the same direction as China.
Hope US will see Chinese development as 'possibility not a challenge' and work to get along.
President Biden is committed to managing this relationship and to make sure competition does not lead to conflict.
We are committed to maintaining high-level diplomacy.
Hope US will move in the same direction as China, look at China and its development in a positive and rational manner.
As two major countries, China and the US should be responsible to history, people, and the world.
China and US should become a source of stability for world peace and a propeller for common development.
Hope China and US can regard each other's development as an opportunity rather than a challenge.
China's commitment to the stable, sound, and sustainable development of China-US relations remains unchanged.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, AUD/USD stays strongly bid near 0.6825, up 0.53% on the day.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1100, awaits German inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Thursday and trades below 1.1100 for the first time in over a week. Soft inflation readings from German states weigh on the Euro as market focus shifts to Germany's national inflation data and US GDP report.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.3200 on renewed USD strength
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt, GBP/USD loses its traction and trades near 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The cautious market mood lifts the US Dollar ahead of top-tier data releases and drags the pair lower.
Gold rises on revival of China demand
Gold trades about half a percent higher in the $2,510s on Thursday, gaining a lift from data showing demand from China increased in July – its first month of gains since March 2024.
Germany inflation expected to ease further as another ECB rate cut hangs in the balance
The ECB is scheduled to meet next month for its monetary policy review, making the upcoming Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices inflation data from Germany, set to be released on Thursday, particularly significant for its potential impact on the central bank’s policy decisions.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.