President Xi: China is committed to stable relationship with US based on win-win cooperation

Following his meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Beijing on Thursday, China’s President Xi Jinping said that “China is committed to a stable relationship based on win-win cooperation.”

In this changing and turbulent world countries need solidarity and coordination, not exclusion or regress.

In my statements on various occasions and my meetings with successive U.S. presidents, I have always expressed this view.

We hope that the US will work in the same direction as China.

Hope US will see Chinese development as 'possibility not a challenge' and work to get along.

President Biden is committed to managing this relationship and to make sure competition does not lead to conflict.

We are committed to maintaining high-level diplomacy.

Hope US will move in the same direction as China, look at China and its development in a positive and rational manner.

As two major countries, China and the US should be responsible to history, people, and the world.

China and US should become a source of stability for world peace and a propeller for common development.

Hope China and US can regard each other's development as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

China's commitment to the stable, sound, and sustainable development of China-US relations remains unchanged.