President Trump adds Samsung to his wishlist of tariffs targeting individual companies

During statements made to the press during his weekly Executive Order signing, United States (US) President Donald Trump added further tariff commentary, though not necessarily clarity, to his social media posts earlier on Friday.

Donald Trump followed up with comments about a possible 'deal' between US Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel. One of the key details missed in the Nippon-US Steel deal is that it is an acquisition bid, not a partnership or investment agreement. If the deal is allowed to go through, US Steel will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel. While Nippon Steel did agree to spend $4B on building an additional refinery, the bulk of the money takes the shape of a buyout of an already-existing US company.

Key highlights

We're talking about big plants. The tech has come a long way in safety and cost.

We need tremendous electricity.

Talks with the EU are slow-moving.

(On his new 50% tariff threat against the EU): I'm not looking for a deal, it's set at 50%.

I could talk about delays to EU tariffs if they start moving plants to the US.

We have numerous other deals ready to be signed.

(On his proposed 25% tariff targeted at Apple (AAPL) products specifically: It'll be more, it will be Samsung too.

If Apple and Samsung build a plant in the US, no tariff.

Cook said he’d go to India, but there'd still be tariffs that way.

If they're selling in the US, it needs to be built in the US.

I don't want the consumer to pay the tariffs. Tariffs are helping, not hurting.

Some products the US doesn't want to make, they're better elsewhere.

US Steel will remain in America.

There will be a partnership between US Steel and Nippon Steel. The bulk of the investment will come in the next 14 months.

The US Steel and Nippon Steel partnership adds $14 bln to the economy.

Tariff policies ensure steel will be made in the US forever.

I will hold a US Steel rally on May 30th.

Market reaction

Investors barely blinked at the continued lack of clarity on President Trump's new wave of tariff rhetoric, having already sold and recovered throughout the market session on trade headlines. Markets are heading into the weekend close prepped for a three-day weekend, leaving the US Dollar Index (DXY) to sink into the bottom end near 99.00.