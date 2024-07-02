Powell speech: We have the ability to take our time and get this right

Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde discuss monetary policy outlook at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra.
Key quotes from Powell
"The labor market is still strong."
"The disinflation trend shows signs of resuming."
"Made quite a bit of progress on inflation."
"We are getting back on disinflationary path."
"We need to be more confident before reducing policy rates."
"We need to see more data like we've been seeing recently."
"Data represents significant progress."
"If the labor market unexpectedly weakens, that would also cause us to react."
"We have the ability to take our time and get this right."
"Well aware of risk of going too soon and too late."
"Risks becoming much more balanced."
