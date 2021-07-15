Powell speech: We don't know where labor force participation rate will settle out

FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is testifying before the Senate Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs Committee on "the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress."
Key quotes
"Severity of stress tests have been maintained financial regulation."
"Our financial institutions are well-capitalized."
"Would be prepared to deploy countercyclical capital buffer if needed."
"Fed is committed to updating Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)."
"Will be making visible progress in coming months on CRA update."
"We don't know where labor force participation rate will settle out."
"We don't need to know answers of how labor force participation rate will land when assessing substantial further progress."
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs ahead of US jobless claims, Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, off the highs. The market mood has cooled after Wednesday's enthusiasm from Fed Chair Powell's dovish message. He speaks again on Thursday. US jobless claims and covid headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 on hawkish BOE comments
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, reversing its losses. The BOE's Saunders said ending QE and raising rates are on the agenda. The UK is set to reopen on Monday despite rising covid cases and Fed Chair Powell's second day of testimony is awaited.
XAU/USD recaptures 200-DMA as US dollar drops with yields
Gold price is looking to extend Wednesday’s rally towards the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1838, having found a strong foothold above the critical 200-DMA at $1826.
Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork
Bitcoin price has reacted positively after dipping into the demand zone, extending from $30,573 to $31,979. A continuation of this uptrend will likely propel BTC by 11% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally